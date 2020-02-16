‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Hilarious Throwback Video From Kenya

Haley Kalil shared a hilarious new update to her Instagram page that featured a wardrobe malfunctioned she suffered early last year during an encounter with some friendly monkeys.

As those who follow the swimsuit will know, Kalil is just as well known for her gorgeous looks as she is for her great sense of humor. Staying true to her personality, on Sunday, February 16, the Sports Illustrated model took to the popular social media to post a throwback video from her time in Kenya during her shoot for the magazine’s 2019 edition in which she showed a little bit more than she had intended to.

The clip showed the former Miss Minnesota standing tall and stiff in what looked like a park or a reserve with a pretty large monkey on her head eating a piece of fruit.

As the animal moved around, the model could be heard saying, “This is the best day of my life.” This was just a moment before a second monkey jumped on her, using her torso to climb up and meet the fellow friend. However, the monkey lost balance and tried to stay on by hooking his foot on Kalil’s top, which caused it to slide down.

Kalil had on a strapless bright green tube top. As it became evident in the video, the model opted to not wear a bra that day.

Kalil used an exasperated face emoji to censor the video and keep it within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity in their posts.

As soon as the second monkey fell off, the other animal joined him in jumping to the side as well. Kalil immediately took her hands to her chest as she ran away from the camera, laughing. Laughs from the crew on site could also be heard in the background. Kalil fixed her top and faced the camera once again, laughing the entire time.

Unsurprisingly, the funny video was a hit with Kalil’s fans. In just a few hours of being up, the clip has been viewed more than 24,300 times, garnering upwards of 4,600 likes and over 130 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, leaving their own funny remarks about the situation.

“Not a good day to go strapless,” one user noted.

“Will never forget this,” replied another fan, including a string of laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are lucky it didn’t poop on your head. Lol,” a third user chimed in.