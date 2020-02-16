Yanet Garcia Shows Off Curvy Figure In A Navy Dress While Enjoying A California Sunset

Yanet Garcia has been keeping the sunny vibes alive on her Instagram feed lately with plenty of photos of her in swimwear and snaps of her enjoying the beach. She kept true to the theme with her newest Instagram update that showed the weather girl flaunting her curvy figure in a form-fitting navy dress on Laguna Beach as the sun was setting.

The model was photographed standing next to a white wall with a vertical row of bright blue tiles. She angled her right shoulder towards the camera and looked off into the distance to her left, which revealed a scenic view of the beach and the colorful sunset.

The dress had a conservative cut with a high collar, long sleeves, and a hem that almost reached her knees. Her collar and wrists were decorated with white-and-red stripes and the hem also featured a red stripe.

Yanet stood with her hands clasped in front of her and popped her left knee. Her pose helped emphasize her curvy booty and tiny waist. Her chest was also hard to miss, and although the dress may have covered her up, her curves were still on display.

She wore her hair down with her short locks brushed in front of her left shoulder and the rest falling down her upper back.

Beside her was a stretch of beach with the ocean in the backdrop. The sunset was dramatic thanks to the low-lying clouds and the bright yellow and peach tones that colored the skies. There were four others in the backdrop that seemed to be awestruck by the vibrant sunset as they looked at it and stood close to the shore.

The sensation’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“You’re a goddess,” declared an admirer.

“This dress is GORGEOUS LOVE it on you!” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

“Looking so beautiful,” gushed a supporter.

“Across the street from Starbucks in Laguna,” wrote a fan, seemingly trying to guess her exact location.

In addition, the bombshell posted another update from Laguna Beach yesterday that likely caught many of her fans’ attention. That time, she laid on her stomach between two yellow-and-white beach towels and rocked a hot pink bikini top and tiny daisy dukes. Her Pomeranian, Mamacita, made an appearance and sat on her legs. Yanet rested her head on her arms and seemed to be enjoying the sunny day with the ocean mere feet from where she lay.