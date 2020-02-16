Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals That Oldest Daughter Suffered ‘Accident’ At Recess

Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed how she spent her Valentine’s Day and it wasn’t at a fancy restaurant, but rather at the hospital. The mom-of-tw0 took to social media to reveal that her 11-year-old daughter suffered an “accident” while at recess.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared a photo of her oldest daughter, Maddie Briann sitting on a hospital bed. She is wearing a pink sweater, a pair of jeans, and has her hair up in a ponytail. The young girl is sporting a bandage on her right wrist. Despite the clear injury, Maddie appeared to be in good spirits in the photo, smiling for the camera as she showed off her bandaged wrist.

With the photo, Jamie Lynn included a caption in which she admitted Maddie keeps them “on their toes.” The singer and songwriter explained that her daughter had a “little accident” while at recess. Luckily, the injury wasn’t serious, but still required a visit to the hospital. Jamie Lynn, who is the little sister of superstar singer Britney Spears, went on to thank everyone who helped Maddie get checked out. She also thanked those who reached out to check on her, admitting that it was easier to post a social media update than to reach out to everyone individually. She included a hashtag which read “Happy Valentines Day” indicating that injury occurred on Friday.

Since being posted, the photo had received over 47,000 likes from Jamie Lynn’s more than 1 million followers. Along with the likes, there were also plenty of comments from Jamie Lynn’s followers.

“Glad she’s ok. She’s even got a smile on her face! Tough girl!” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added, “You need to bubble wrap her.”

“Sweet girl! Glad it’s nothing serious!” another comment read.

The post about Maddie Briann’s injury comes a little over a week after Jamie Lynn posted about Maddie Briann’s serious ATV accident which happened 3-years-ago. The near-death accident happened on Super Bowl Sunday when Maddie Briann was 8-years-old. The ATV that the young girl was riding flipped over and into a pond and she nearly drowned. On what she calls the “miracle anniversary,” Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter in the hospital bed following the accident.

” I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle,” Jamie Lynn wrote in part.

Although Maddie Briann’s latest hospital visit wasn’t for anything serious, it is great that she appears to be doing better.