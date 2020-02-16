WWE News: Real Reason For Ken Shamrock’s Departure From Company Revealed By Jim Ross

Ken Shamrock never won a WWE World Championship during his tenure in the company in the late 1990s, but the UFC legend was tipped for big things at one point. “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” was arguably the most legitimate fighter on the roster having come from a successful mixed martial arts background, but he didn’t stick around long enough to turn that credibility into a main event run.

The sudden nature of Shamrock’s exit has always been a mystery among wrestling fans. He was only with the company for two years before he returned to MMA. After that, he returned to the squared circle when debuted in Total Nonstop Action in 2002, winning the vacant World Championship. However, citing Jim Ross on the latest edition of Grilling JR, Sportskeeda reports that his real reason for leaving was because he had unfinished business in the octagon.

“He wasn’t through fighting. He didn’t have the MMA out of his system. And because, he had some time on WWE television, which built his profile, built his own personal business and awareness. He was offered some very lucrative money for two or three MMA fights and I believe they were in Japan.”

The legendary announcer believes Shamrock leaving was a bad movie, however, as he could have gone on to bigger and better things in WWE. Even though “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker and Mick Foley were still in their primes, the Hall of Famer thinks there would have been a spot at the top for “The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

“I’ve always believed that Kenny Shamrock had the ability and the mindset and the look and the ‘believability’ to be a top star but he didn’t get the MMA out of his system.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shamrock wasn’t always creatively fulfilled in WWE either. According to the MMA legend, the company proposed a taboo-breaking storyline which would have seen him engage in an affair with Ryan Shamrock, who was his fictional sister on WWE television at the time.

The former superstar believes the storyline would have killed his wrestling career and tarnished his appeal among the fans. Perhaps that’s another reason why he chose to accept an offer to return to MMA.

Shamrock hasn’t been featured on WWE television in over 20 years, but he hasn’t turned his back on wrestling completely. As The Inquisitr reported last year, the 56-year-old has been working with Impact Wrestling recently, so his squared circle days aren’t behind him yet.