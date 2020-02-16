Rita Ora Spills Out Of The Bottom Of A Tiny Black String Bikini: ‘Enjoy Your Life’

Rita's Instagram post included an inspirational message.

Rita Ora flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy string bikini for a photo that had her fans going wild. On Sunday, the 29-year-old “Let You Love Me” singer took to Instagram to share the smoking hot snapshot with her 16 million followers, and it received rave reviews from a few famous faces.

Rita was pictured wearing a black string bikini. Her halter-style top had adjustable triangle cups and thin ties around the neck and back. The British bombshell’s matching bottoms tied on the sides. Rita was wearing them low on her curvy hips.

While her swimsuit was a basic design with no embellishments, colors, or patterns, Rita had upped its sex appeal by choosing a bikini top that appeared to be a bit too small. The stunning songstress was spilling out of the bottom of the tiny garment, exposing a generous amount of underboob. She was wearing her cups pulled wide apart so that much of the rest of her voluptuous cleavage was on full display. She was also showing off her toned stomach, shapely thighs, slender legs, and flawless glowing skin.

Rita was wearing glittering stacked bracelets on her left wrist. Her other accessories included numerous gold necklaces, including one with a cross pendant. Her pointed fingernails were painted blood red, while the barefoot sunbather’s toenails were dark blue.

Rita was wearing her shoulder-length ombre hair parted down the middle. Its golden blond ends shone under the bright sun. For her beauty look, she sported minimal eye makeup and a glossy dark pink lip.

Rita was perched on the edge of a green cushioned patio chair. Her left knee was bent, and her right leg was stretched out in front of her. Her right arm was casually draped over the curled metal arm of the chair. She was reaching up with her left hand to shield her eyes from the blazing sun.

Rita was sitting on a lush green lawn beside a small glass table. It had a porcelain bowl and an empty glass sitting on it, along with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Rita included an inspirational message about enjoying life in the caption of her photo. Her previous Instagram post was about the suicide of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, so it’s possible that she was still thinking about Caroline’s tragic death when she was trying to come up with a caption.

However, all most of her followers could talk about was how amazing she looked in her bikini. A few celebrities also took to the comments section of her post to share their reactions to her photo.

“Step on me,” wrote American DJ Diplo.

“Yes bodddddy,” remarked model Sofia Richie.

‘The body on you is unreal,” one of Rita’s non-famous fans wrote.

A few of Rita’s followers did acknowledge her message about loving oneself.

“Proud to call YOU my role model,” remarked one admirer. “I love you so much.”