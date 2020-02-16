Busty Babe Jessica Weaver Flaunts Killer Curves In Micro Bikini, Talks About How She Stays Healthy

American model Jessica Weaver looked extra sexy in a sizzling new pic shared on Instagram earlier today. The stunner sported a pink micro bikini that left very little to the imagination. She took the photo herself, using her iPhone to snap a mirror selfie. It appeared she was at her home in Orange County, California.

Jessica wrote about how she keeps herself in tip-top shape, saying she eats a “whole food plant based” diet and has completely cut out all processed foods, alcohol, and sugar. She also spends a lot of time in the gym and devotes a lot of time to meditation.

Her sexy outfit put her large breasts on display and barely managed to be Instagram-friendly, especially on her lower half as her panties covered little of her pelvic region. The string bikini top only covered her nipples and left the curves of her boobs visible in addition to her killer cleavage. The hottie’s body was fully exposed, meaning fans were privy to her killer torso and flat belly.

The photograph also gave Jessica a chance to flaunt her numerous tattoos, including her full arm sleeve and her dainty hip tattoo.

Jessica pulled her blond hair up into a tight ponytail and applied a full face of makeup that included mascara and glossy pink lipstick. She adorned her ears with a pair of simple diamond stud earrings.

Within ten minutes of going live, Jessica’s post earned close to 10,000 likes and almost 300 comments. Fans went wild for her scandalous image, and many of them were grateful for her helpful health tips. Several of Jessie’s fans said she looked extremely hot and that they were super impressed with her physical appearance, remarking that her workout routine was working wonders for her body and overall health.

“Your fabulous body is a wonder you are absolutely stunning,” gushed one admirer, adding heart eyes and red heart emoji to their comment.

“Whatever your doing, sure is working Jessi, very beautiful….” raved a second person.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying What you very beautiful,” added a third fan, inserting three double heart emoji to their remark.

“I love your tattoos. I just noticed those words say ‘choose happiness.’ I wish that it was always that easy,” chimed in a fourth user.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Jessica had shared another steamy snap of herself rocking satin lingerie. Her breasts spilled out of the lacy top, coming dangerously close to revealing one of her nipples — that image earned over 111,000 likes.