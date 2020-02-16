Isabeli Fontana Pulls Off A Very Stylish Look In New Instagram Snap

Former Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana might not be representing the lingerie company anymore, but that doesn’t stop her from keeping her Instagram account alive and buzzing with beautiful snaps.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the 36-year-old stunner recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a set of beautiful snaps. In the pics, the hottie could be seen rocking a stylish black outfit with multicolored glittery panels. She also opted for a black belt around her waist that accentuated her perfect figure.

Staying true to her style, she opted for minimal makeup. Nonetheless, Isabeli looked nothing short of gorgeous. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude pink lipstick and defined eyebrows.

She wore her beautiful, brunette tresses down and side-swept them to pull off a very sexy look. In terms of accessories, the Brazilian bombshell kept it very simple and only opted for a ring.

To the delight of her fans, the model posted two pictures from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she could be seen holding a can of Truss, which is a hair repair product. She lightly touched her hair, lifted her chin, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera.

In the second snap, Isabeli showed off her lively side by lightly touching her hair, lifting her chin, looking away from the camera and flashing her beautiful smile. The picture was captured in a balcony as the model could be seen standing against the background of some tall buildings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in New York, while in the caption, the model endorsed the hair product, stated its benefits, and then asked her fans if anyone is already using it.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued close to 6,000 likes and about 100 comments in which fans and followers showered Isabeli with countless compliments. This proves that the stunner does not necessarily have to show off skin in order to gain her fans’ attention and support.

“Beautiful baby. I love New York City,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“You are so beautiful, inside and out! I wish I had half of your energy and beauty,” another user chimed in.

“You’re a natural beauty, Isabeli. You always steal my heart,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s choice of outfit.

“Hey Isabeli, Your sense of fashion is really, really amazing!!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “nice hair,” to express their admiration for the model.