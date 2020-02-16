‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Hoping For A Valentin & Anna Pairing Soon

General Hospital couples rarely stay together for too long without something coming in between them. It looks like Anna and Finn may be yet another casualty as a breakup may be looming soon. Another soap couple, Nina and Valentin have already called it quits. Now fans have taken to social media to remind the writers that they would love to see a Valentin and Anna pairing.

Both Anna and Valentin are going through a rough patch right now. Anna is doing her best to protect Peter, but unfortunately it is coming at a high cost. Her relationship with Finn has taken a turn for the worse. He packed up and left her house with Violet in tow and now their future is uncertain. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicates that these two will run into each other this week and will put up a brave front, most likely because of Violet.

Valentin has not only lost Nina, but he just found out that he is not a Cassadine after all. He was pretty distraught last week. Many fans on social media think that this is the perfect time for Anna and Valentin to hook up.

Has Ava's protection of Peter done permanent damage to her relationship with Finn?

“Is this the point where Anna and Valentin console each other? I’m ready,” one fan on Twitter said.

Many viewers who have watched General Hospital over the past few years have noticed how much chemistry those two have. They have a history together and they both care about Peter. They would love to see them together. What about Finn? Most have spoken out on how they want Hayden to come back to be a family with Finn and Violet.

“Finn & Anna should break up so he can bring Hayden back and we can finally get on with Anna and Valentin because their chem is unmatched,” another GH watcher said.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Valentin had a visit last week from his dead mother, Helena Cassadine. Longtime General Hospital actress Constance Towers returned to her role as the evil matriarch for just one day to answer the questions that her son had about his past and the Cassadine fortune. It was rough for him to hear.

Anna will likely find out what is going on with him and fans are hoping that she pays him a visit. In previous scenes between the two characters, there have been major sparks flying and it’s likely that it will happen the next time they are together on screen as well.