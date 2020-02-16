‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller Stuns In A Black Gown In Latest Instagram Photo

Victoria Fuller is flaunting her figure ahead of Monday's hometown date episode.

Controversial Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller clearly has made an impression on Peter Weber’s heart this season. Now she’s making waves on social media in her most recent glamorous Instagram post. In the photo she shows off her figure in an elegant off the shoulder black gown with ruffles. The low cut dress features a long slit in the front showing off her toned legs. Her long dark hair was down in loose curls.

Fuller, who is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, wore this ensemble for a charitable event that was meant to raise money to fight cancer. The dress is from the brand Fashion Pass and is called the Likely-Miller Gown.

“Had such an amazing time last night supporting a wonderful cause! 5th annual Beach Ball was one for the books,” she captioned the photo.

This post comes less than a day after Fuller publicly apologized for scandal involving an old Instagram photo in which she was wearing a controversial teacher that was believed to promote the White Lives Matter campaign. She had been receiving a lot of backlash since the resurfacing of the photo. While she did try to explain that the shirt was actually in support of the We Love Marlins fish campaign, she did acknowledge that wearing it was a mistake, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind. I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country.”

It was because of her association with this branding that Cosmopolitan ultimately made the decision not to publish a cover photo that was taken of her and Weber posing together on one of their group dates. The publication emphasized that they will not show any support to this sort of a campaign.

Meanwhile, Fuller’s future with Weber is still unclear. He will be heading to her hometown to meet her family during Monday’s upcoming episode of the show. In addition to Fuller, Weber is also still dating three other women including Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, and Hannah Ann Sluss. The final two are expected to be Sluss and Prewett.