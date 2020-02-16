Lewis Burton Says He Is Heartbroken Over Girlfriend Caroline Flack’s Death, ‘We Had Something So Special’

Tennis star Lewis Burton shared an emotional tribute on Instagram for his late girlfriend, Caroline Flack, after the news broke that she committed suicide yesterday.

“My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much,” wrote Burton.

His lengthy caption went on to promise that he would do everything within his power to make Flack proud and express how hurt he was that he couldn’t be there for her in her final moments. He talked about their relationship and how the former Love Island host always felt safe with him.

The paragraph ended with him saying, “I love you with all of my heart.”

A photo of the couple cuddling together on the beach accompanied his tribute.

Sadly, the relationship between Burton and Flack was a complicated one. Burton previously alleged that she had assaulted him with a lamp, resulting in a head injury. He later retracted the claims.

Flack was set to go to trial for the allegations at the beginning of March. The accusations against her resulted in Flack getting harassed and heavily criticized by many outspoken members of the media and the press.

In his post, Burton promised Flack to “ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers.”

His post received a lot of attention from his fans and Flack’s fans. Many people commented to express their condolences and support during this difficult time. It didn’t take long for the post to earn over 284,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments.

Model Stefan-Pierre commented, “Stay strong my bro! Big love to you! And I’m always here! As always.”

“So so sorry for you loss Lewis I truly am my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time RIP Caroline,” wrote actor Tamar Hassan.

“Thinking of you at such a sad time. I’m so sorry she couldn’t be saved and another young life was lost so tragically,” said another user.

“So heartbreaking. I’m so sorry please make sure you get support through this time. Therapy, friends, family,” added a second person.

“Thinking of u Lew at this sad time and all her family what a beautiful girl she was,” a fourth supporter chimed in.

This weekend, The Inquisitr reported on Flack’s unexpected death. The host was found unresponsive in her London flat. Her family released a statement confirming her death and asking for privacy.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.