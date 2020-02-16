Brazilian Hottie Ericka Leite Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Light-Blue Floral Dress

Brazilian model Ericka Leite, who is famous on Instagram for her hot body and skin-baring photographs, recently logged into her Instagram page and turned up the heat by posting a very sexy picture.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday, February 16, the model could be seen rocking a stylish, printed two-piece dress in light blue color, one that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage and a glimpse of her taut stomach. That’s not all, but Ericka also flaunted a glimpse of her sexy leg through the thigh-high slit of her skirt.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige-colored foundation that not only gave her skin a flawless finish but also perfectly matched her beautiful olive skin tone.

She dusted her cheeks with a tinge of red blusher, opted for a matching eye shadow, wore a slick of scarlet lipstick, and finished off her makeup with a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails and toes with red polish to ramp up the glamour.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed a few strands of hair to fall freely over her shoulders and chest. As for accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a few rings and a wristband, while she completed her look with a pair of flat sandals.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Casa na Praia Jeri, a four-star hotel in Brazil, situated by the waters of the Jericoacoara main beach.

To the delight of her fans, the model posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first one, the hottie stood in the garden of the hotel which featured a variety of plants. To strike a pose, the model kept her hands on her waist, lifted her chin and parted her legs to show off her legs through the slit of the skirt. Moreover, she looked straight into the camera and flashed a smile.

In the second snap, Ericka placed one of her hands on a wooden post and struck a side pose to show off her amazing booty which was perfectly accentuated by her skirt. She gazed into the camera and melted many hearts with a soft smile.

Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 10,169 likes. Apart from her fans and followers, many celebrities also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included French fitness model Anais Zanotti and Brooke Lynette.