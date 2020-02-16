Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Coral Bikini As She Relaxes At ‘The Best Campsite’ With Boyfriend Jacob Witzling

Sara and Jacob enjoyed a dip in a river, where Jacob acted like a salmon.

Sara Underwood found a good reason to rock one of the many stylish bikinis in her collection after she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, found the perfect campsite.

On Sunday, Sara took to Instagram to update her 9.3 million Instagram followers on where she’s been traveling lately. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year spends a lot of time camping and exploring remote locations with Jacob, a designer and builder who mostly constructs tiny cabins. He added one of his fanciful creations to the back of an old pickup truck, so he and Sara always have a comfortable, homey place to sleep whenever they travel.

According to Sara’s latest Instagram post, one of the couple’s recent stops was in Utah. She shared a photo of the river that she and Jacob decided to park their “truck cabin” beside, and the view they had was breathtaking. They were seemingly camping somewhere near the Paria River Canyon, which is known for its stunning rainbow-colored cliffs.

Sara’s first photo was taken from far away, and it was all about the scenery. However, Sara could be seen in the distance. She was rocking a bikini and wading in the river.

Her second photo provided a much closer look at her two-piece, which was a coral color that complemented the cliffs behind her. It was constructed out of a thin fabric that clung to Sara’s voluptuous curves. The top had a low neckline and a cutout in the center of the bust, so the model was showing off quite a bit of cleavage. Sara’s matching bottoms featured similar cutouts on the sides. The waistline hit her a few inches below the bellybutton.

Sara completed her look with an orange knotted headband. She was pictured sitting in a padded gray chair near the river, which had a rocky red ledge on one bank. She was using her hands to shield her eyes from the blazing sun.

In the video that Sara included with her post, Jacob was shown lying down on his stomach in a shallow part of the river and pretending to be “a salmon swimming upstream.”

Sara’s followers were awed by her and Jacob’s incredible campsite find.

“That scenery is out of this world beautiful!” read one response to her post.

“You guys find the coolest places. Must feel like true freedom when you’re there,” another fan wrote.

There were also a few comments about how incredible Sara looked in her bikini, but for once Jacob managed to to steal the show.

“I think your fish is trapped in low water,” wrote one fan.

“I don’t think the fishy is gonna make it upstream,” another commenter quipped.