Marie Osmond Fangirls As She Poses Next to A ‘Jukebox Hero’ On Flight Home From Louisiana

The 'Donny & Marie' star proves she's a little bit rock 'n roll after all.

Marie Osmond posed with a “Jukebox Hero” on Instagram. The 60-year-old singer and Talk co-host proved she may be a little bit rock ‘n roll after all as she posed with a famous rock star during a flight home to Las Vegas.

In a new post to Instagram, Marie revealed that on the flight home from her sold-out show at the L‘Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana over the weekend, she was “distracted'” by a fellow passenger on the plane. The Donny & Marie star shared a photo of her leaning her head on the shoulder of Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen. Marie looked like a rock star herself as she posed alongside the rocker more than 40 years after singing about how she’s ‘”a little bit country,” while her brother Donny was “a little bit rock ‘n roll.”

In the caption to her post, Marie told Kelly that she “loved” talking to him on the plane, and she promised she would come to his show next time he’s in Vegas. The Osmond sister also included hashtags with some fo her favorite Foreigner songs, including ” I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Jukebox Hero.”

In the comments to the post, fans reacted to Marie and her pose with the rock star.

“He was probably just as distracted sitting next to you!!!” one fan wrote of the Foreigner singer.

“I wish I had been on that flight!” another wrote.

“Pretty cool! You never know who you will sit beside on your airplane,” another fan wrote. “CONGRATS on your sold out show…. [Marie Osmond]!! YOU ROCK!!”

“I see a duet in the making,” a fourth fan added.

Kelly Hansen joined Foreigner in 2003 and is the third lead singer of the iconic rock band, following previous vocalists Lou Gramm and Johnny Edwards. Guitarist Mick Jones is the only remaining member of the classic Foreigner lineup from the band’s 1970s heyday, but that doesn’t mean fans — including Marie Osmond — don’t still flock to their shows.

Last month, Foreigner launched a mini, 10-show residency at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort, with five shows slated for April, according to Billboard. Based on Marie’s new Instagram post, it sounds like she’s planning to score some seats for one of the April shows.

Fans know that Marie and her brother Donny had an 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, which ended in November 2019.

