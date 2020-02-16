Instagram Hottie Jilissa Zoltko Slays Polka-Dot Crop Top & Tight Jeans While Enjoying A Relaxing Sunday

Jilissa Zoltko showed off her casual Sunday style in a tiny crop top for her most recent Instagram update. The model published the shot to her feed on Sunday afternoon.

In the racy pic, Jilissa showed off her hourglass curves in a scanty tan crop top with thin spaghetti straps and white polka-dots. She paired the top with some high-waisted, light-colored jeans. The denim boasted holes in the knees, which gave the outfit a relaxed Sunday feel.

Jilissa accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets on her wrist, and a beige handbag slung over her shoulder. She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part that she styled in voluminous waves. The model’s golden locks fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The bombshell rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering eye shadow. She added a glowing highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and dark pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, gorgeous green trees can be seen as Jilissa sits on an outdoor swing.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 672,000 followers approved of the post, clicking the like button over 9,600 times and leaving more than 120 comments within the first three hours after it was shared to her account.

“Very beautiful picture. I really like your outfit. You look really stunning. Have a great day,” one of Jilissa’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Omg great outfit and amazing figure, just divine gorgeous,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Wow! You are just so beautiful in that photo! Hope your Valentine’s Day was just as sweet as you are!” a third social media user told the model.

“Everything about you is just so freaking gorgeous. I love your top and the jeans. You look so relaxed and peaceful in the picture. You also look very trim and fit. Stunning,” a fourth comment read.

While the crop top showed off a lot of skin, the outfit covered more than Jilissa’s usual bikinis do. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is often photographed in sexy bathing suits for her online photos.

Earlier this week, she rocked a black one-shoulder bikini that boasted a daring cutout on the chest and flaunted her underboob. She added a bucket hat, a pair of matching black bottoms, and a huge smile as she posed for the pic.

That photo was also popular among Jilissa Zoltko’s fans. To date, it’s earned more than 31,000 likes and over 430 comments.