Julia Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Very Short Top On Instagram

Julia Rose has been keeping her 3.9 million Instagram followers tantalized with risqué photos, but she kicked it up a notch today with a racy share as she rocked a very small top. The model was photographed standing outside and exuding her usual flirty vibes for the Instagram snap.

The shirt that she wore was light pink and read “amour” in red lettering. It had a crewneck and short sleeves, but most notably, the hem ended right above her cleavage so that her chest was left on show. The model managed to somewhat censor the image by placing two fingers on each of her breasts, although she wasn’t entirely successful.

Julia completed her outfit with a bright red thong and high socks with marigold yellow stripes. She accessorized with a backwards yellow baseball cap and a pair of round sunglasses.

The sensation stuck her tongue out for the photo and glanced to her left with her eyes partially closed. Her hair was worn down in soft waves with her locks falling in front of her left shoulder.

Although the picture was taken in the dark, Julia was well-illuminated thanks to the flash. The bright lighting also left her skin glowing as she flaunted her toned abs. Her lettered tattoo on her rib cage peeked through, and her tiny waist was hard to miss.

She stood on a sidewalk with a couple of white objects strewn on the ground beside her and a gate in the background.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to rave about the new share.

“U [sic] made me like going on insta for once,” wrote an admirer.

“Chill out, what did I tell u about posting stuff like this..” joked a second social media user.

Others were concerned about whether the image would be allowed to stay on the platform because of the nudity rules.

“Jesus. Hope this dont [sic] get taken down,” wrote a supporter.

“Instagram will take it down,” predicted another fan.

It’s not surprising that fans are talking about Instagram censorship since, on February 3, Julia mentioned it in a post of her flaunting her underboob. Apparently, one of her pictures had been taken down, and she responded with an image of her flipping off the cameras and rocking a crop top. She pushed the limits of the nudity rule again and left a hint of her nipple showing, while she stuck out her tongue and rolled her eyes.