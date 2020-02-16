Supermodel Naomi Campbell Shares A Topless Pic For Selfie Sunday

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared a sultry photo on Instagram with fans in celebration of “#SelfieSunday.” She posed topless while lying down in her bed.

To keep the photo Instagram-friendly, Naomi pasted a single star emoji onto her breast to censor her nipple from the camera, but she still showed off some cleavage. It looked like she used a warm-toned photo filter overlaid on her snap. The model pulled her blanket up to her chest to hide the rest of her body from view. She likely took the selfie with her phone and did so while making a sultry expression at the camera.

Even though it appeared she had just woken up, and it did look like Naomi was wearing a little bit of makeup, including mascara and lipstick. Her hair was also perfectly straightened and left loose. She accessorized with multiple bracelets and a gold necklace.

In less than an hour of going live, Naomi’s post earned over 75,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments. Fans from across the globe flooded her comments section to compliment Naomi on her beauty and call her “iconic.” Dozens of people gushed about her timeless good looks and said that she was one of their favorite models of all time. A few of the stunner’s admirers even said she made their day much better by sharing the sensual pic.

“Don’t break the internet Ms.Naomi,” joked one user, adding a white heart emoji to their comment.

“[A]n icon being an icon – I am not disappointed Naomi,” wrote a second person.

“You oozes sensuality from every pore of yours. Words can express how wonderful you’re, they aren’t invented yet,” raved a third admirer.

“[Y]ou have not aged a second and you’re absolutely beautiful!” exclaimed a fourth contributor.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Naomi’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her share, including Gwendoline Christie, Eva Cavalli, Alonzo Arnold, Jamal Edwards, Jeremie Laheurte, D-Nice, Tyson Beckford, Hayden Williams, Doutzen Kroes, and Holly Robinson Peete.

Fellow supermodel Heidi Klum commented by adding a single flame emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Naomi had shared a sexy black-and-white throwback photo of herself shaving her armpit while sitting on a toilet clad in a semi-sheer black dress. The pic was from the era of her debut album, Baby Woman. She also held a cigarette between her lips in the image and wore black high heels. It wound up earning over 108,000 likes.

She also previously shared another nude photo in honor of photographer Peter Lindbergh last year.