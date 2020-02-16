Cardi B Poses With Brond Hair, Orange Birkin Bag

Cardi B flaunted her new brond hair and brand-new Hermès Birkin bag in her newest Instagram photo on Saturday, February 15. The Grammy Award-winning rapper posed with an all-new look in front of an elevator in the stylish shot.

In the photo, Cardi looked off to the side as she held one hand on her hip. She wore a cropped, brown fur jacket paired with skintight, medium-wash jeans. The ensemble — and pose — showcased her toned physique and her hourglass figure.

Her long, straight hair cascaded down her top, reaching her waist. While Cardi normally sports black hair — though she is known to change it up from time to time — here, she showed off a brond look, rocking the perfect brunette and blond mix, complete with caramel strands.

Cardi paired the luxurious jacket with slightly matching brown fur boots. She wore large, silver hoop earrings and a reflective pair of aviator sunglasses on top of her head.

Of course, she also held an orange Birkin bag in her other hand. Cardi’s love for the brand is well-known, and she just documented husband Offset gifting her with several of the purses for Valentine’s Day. In the Instagram video, which the rapper posted on February 14, she can be seen opening a purple Birkin, as well as an orange one.

Spoiled

The “Press” rapper wore a dark smoky eye on her lids, and her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. She wore her lashes thick, and they fanned out and curled upwards, almost reaching her brow bone. Cardi wore a hint of warm blush on her cheeks. She sported a dark, mocha-colored lip gloss on her pout.

Cardi B’s 59.3 million Instagram followers immediately flocked to the comment section to praise their idol and her new look. While many replied solely with heart-eye and flame emoji, others couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts about the outfit in words.

“Flawless swag,” wrote a fan, adding the money bag and explosion emoji for good effect.

“You look so good,” said another, including the heart-eye emoji.

Others wanted to see the look with the purple Birkin.

“Post with the purple one,” suggested a user.

One follower even quoted the chorus to Flo Rida’s “Low,” featuring T-Pain, which perfectly described Cardi’s outfit.

“Shawty had them apple bottom jeans… BOOTS WIT THE FURRR,” the user wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

As of press time, Cardi’s latest picture racked up almost 3 million likes and 15,400 comments.