WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Salaries Revealed

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the most popular superstars in WWE, but they’re still some way off from earning the same amount of money as the company’s top male performers. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda reports that last year’s WrestleMania headliners don’t earn as much as other main event stars and special attractions, though they do earn more than the rest of the current women’s roster.

“Lynch and Flair are believed to be the two highest-paid women in the company, with the belief each signed a $1 million guarantee. There are a number of male wrestlers who earn more, including some who earn more just for appearing in Saudi Arabia like Lesnar and Goldberg as well as outside celebrities like Tyson Fury who earned more than that for one match. Edge just signed what was believed to be a $3 million per year three-year deal as a part-timer. The top male stars earn well upwards of $5 million per year.”

However, they might not be the highest-paid female performers when Ronda Rousey returns to the company. As documented by The Express, the UFC Hall of Famer was believed to be earning $1.5 million a year during her time in WWE throughout 2018 and 2019.

Of course, even Rousey’s reportedly salary was significantly lower than the top male earners. As the Express report highlights, Lesnar supposedly earns upwards of $12 million, while John Cena and Roman Reigns are making more than $5 million. Those are just a few examples of male wrestlers who make more money than their female counterparts, though.

As the Sportskeeda report claims, Lynch has previously shared her thoughts on how much money she makes. “The Man” believes that she deserves to make more than everyone else in the company because the fans tune-in to the product to see her. According to the Raw Women’s Championship, the majority of fans in WWE arenas wear her shirts, and she’s as popular as any other superstar in the company right now.

One of the reasons why women might not make as much as the men in WWE is because of the lack of opportunities for them to headline pay-per-views. As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, there have been conversations recently about women not being given the same platform as the men in the company, even though Triple H dismissed accusations of gender playing a factor in determining who receives the top billing at shows.