Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Figure In Vintage-Inspired Dresses

The model looked stunning in her beautiful dresses.

On Sunday, cosplay model Erica Fett drove fans wild by uploading an Instagram post that shows her wearing vintage-inspired dresses.

In the first image, the stunner smiled brightly as she posed in a pink-walled room decorated to resemble a living area from the 1950s. Erica sat on a mid-century credenza with her feet propped up on a green leather ottoman. A vintage television and multi-colored drapes can be seen in the background.

The model sizzled in a black, collared pin-up dress from the clothing company, Hearts and Found. She accessorized the feminine outfit with a statement belt and a pair of high-heeled Mary Jane shoes. The brunette bombshell wore her hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and red lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a candy apple red.

The following photo consists of the 31-year-old standing in front of a mirror, while she snapped a selfie with her smartphone. She sported a long sleeved, off-the-shoulder red dress manufactured by the online retailer, Nicoletta Carlone. The plunging ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her fans to share the opinions regarding the photo set. She also noted that the photos are a backstage look “at [her] shoot with Capitol Bombshell Portraits.”

Many of Erica’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“The red dinner dress. Shows off the curves and would be a standout out and about. You know, at the jazz club,” wrote one fan, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

“@erica.fett that first one, you fit perfectly in the 50s prom queen vibe,” said another commenter.

“Who doesn’t love a lady in red?” chimed in a third Instagram user.

A few fans, however, proceeded to state that they liked both of the photos equally.

“Both dresses [look] beautiful on you @erica.fett those two are my favorite [colors] and I don’t know what to choose lol,” commented one follower.

The expert cosplayer graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits, much to the delight of her audience.