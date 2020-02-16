Fotis Dulos’ Five Children Had A Chance To Visit Him In The Hospital Prior To His Death, Their Family Says

Fotis Dulos' five children were able to see him one more time before his death.

There are five children now without parents after the horrific case involving the estranged Connecticut couple Jennifer and Fotis Dulos. Jennifer disappeared last year and Fotis ended his life in January. In a recent statement, their family did acknowledge that the kids had the chance to visit their father in the hospital after his suicide and were able to be with him briefly prior to when he was taken off life support, according to Fox News.

Now that their father is dead, having been accused of killing their mother, life as these children once knew it has been totally turned upside down. They are living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. Carrie Luft, the spokesperson for the family and friends of Jennifer, released the following statement about this very tragic turn of events.

“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months. Our main priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel. Tragically, the children have not been — and may never be — able to say goodbye to their mother, Jennifer, who remains missing. This horrific reality continues, and we ask once again that the privacy of the families and loved ones be honored.”

Fotis was accused of killing Jennifer, whom he had been going through a divorce from at the time of her disappearance. Police believe that he had waited in hiding for her to return home after dropping her kids off at school. They believe it was then that he ambushed her. Until the very in, he insisted he had nothing to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance and even said that he believes she is still alive.

#BREAKING – Fotis Dulos is dead according to his attorney Norm Pattis. Pattis made the announcement outside Jacobi Medical Center where Dulos was brought 2 days ago after attempting suicide. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/lbKIRg1yIn — LESLIE MAYES NBC (@LeslieMayesTV) January 30, 2020

Fotis took his own life through carbon monoxide poisoning on January 28. During a call with a parole officer, he seemed disoriented prompting rescue personnel to visit his Farmington home. When they arrived they found him in his own running vehicle in the garage. He died several days later in the hospital.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, police found a suicide note that Fotis left behind. In the note, he continued to profess his innocence as well as the innocence of his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his friend and lawyer Kent Mawhinney, whom have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this case.

