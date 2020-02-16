Tamra Judge Says Season 14 SUV Ride Discussing Train Rumor Was Fake, Completely Made Up By Editors

Editing plays a major role in reality television, and The Real Housewives franchises are no exception. Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has recently explained how editing played a major role in making her out to be the villain in Season 14. Tamra was accused of spreading the train rumor regarding co-star Kelly Dodd, but it turns out that may not have been the case. During a dinner with Vicki Gunvalson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter, the train rumor was revealed, and then later highlighted during a subsequent SUV ride.

The women had all promised not to discuss the train rumor again in this supposed car ride, which only featured audio and none of the women were seen on film. Only a shot of an SUV driving down a highway was shown while the women discussed the rumor. Tamra claims that SUV ride never happened in a new Instagram story, and said it was completely made up by editors.

Tamra opened up questions to her fans on Instagram, where one asked her least favorite moment on RHOC, now that she’s off the show.

“I had some shady editing last year that not only made me look bad but was totally made up #SUVridethatneverhappened,” she wrote. “I rarely complain about edits. I know what I signed up for. I can make myself look like an a**hole all by myself. However! Using subtitles & piecing together interview questions as an empty SUV drives away to make me look bad is NOT cool and NOT reality and I didn’t sign up for that.”

When a fan asked if that SUV ride was brought up at the reunion, Tamra noted that it was but that was also left on the cutting room floor. A third commenter then questioned Tamra about her statement at dinner where she asked Vicki “Are you talking about the train?” The fan suggested that was just a voiceover and it didn’t happen in real-time since Tamra was never seen actually speaking the phrase at the dinner table.

“What do you think?” Tamra asked with a shushing emoji.

Many of the other questions thrown Tamra’s way revolved around her interior decorating passion, her family, her relationships with her exes, and the current and former RHOC women she still communicates with. The 52-year-old admitted to still being friends and speaking with Vicki, Shannon, Gina, Braunwyn, Heather Dubrow and Meghan King Edmonds.

Tamra also responded to a fan who questioned the future between Kelly and Shannon and the possibility of their reconciliation. The gym owner said production will make them be friends, so fans will have to wait for Season 15 of RHOC to see how it all works out.