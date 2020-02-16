Jill Duggar Introduces Her Sons To A Fun New Family Activity: Creating Fires Inside Tin Cans

Jill revealed that she got the idea from a few of her family members.

Jill Duggar came up with an unusual way to keep her two young sons entertained and warm on a chilly weekend afternoon in Arkansas.

On Sunday, Jill took to Instagram to reveal that her sons, 4-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel, spent part of their Saturday learning how to build a small fire inside a large tin can. In the caption of her post, Jill explained that she got the idea from a few unnamed cousins who used tin coffee cans as mini fire pits in their backyard when she was growing up. The former Counting On star said that she “remembered how fun it was,” so she saved a large silver can so that her boys could try it out sometime.

Jill revealed that her boys also had a blast with their can full of fire. Her post included a set of photos and a video documenting how Israel and Samuel put their fire to good use. In the first snapshot, Samuel had a small Russet potato stuck on the two-pronged end of an extendable campfire roasting fork. He was holding the potato over the fire. The tot was dressed in a green and black striped onesie and rubber boots.

Israel was standing off to the the side. He was also dressed for cooler weather in a gray zip-up hoodie, blue T-shirt, tan pants, and black Nike shoes. Israel was holding a piece of cardboard in his hand and watching the fire burn. In Jill’s second photo, Israel was crouching down on the ground and using the fire to warm up a small chunk of chicken. The third photo in Jill’s slideshow showed Israel looking down at the dying fire and charred cardboard remains. He was holding the roasting fork, which had a piece of bread on it.

In Jill’s video, Israel informed her that that only he and Samuel were allowed to use the fire, but he offered to share the potato that Samuel was roasting with Jill and his “papa.”

In response to Jill’s post, one of her followers asked her what she used to create the fire. In addition to the cardboard, she revealed that the boys burned small pieces of wood and dryer lint.

A few of Jill’s followers noticed that Samuel was wearing his boots on the wrong feet.

“How cute your boys are but look at Samuel with his backwards shoes…..so adorbs!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Love it! Fun idea, will try it too. And just love Sam and his boots,” another commenter remarked.

