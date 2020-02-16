Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Her Toned Glutes In Tight Black Pants

Savannah Prez put her physique on full display in some skintight pants for her latest Instagram photo. The Belgian fitness model delighted her fans with the pic on Sunday.

In the racy snap, Savannah stunned in a pair of form-fitting black pants that hugged all of her enviable curves. She paired the bottoms with a long-sleeved, white top. The ensemble flaunted the model’s tiny waist, impressive glutes, toned arms, and lean legs.

She accessorized the look with small hoop earrings, a watch on her wrist, and black chunky heeled boots. Savannah wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Savannah posed with her backside towards the camera as she looked over her shoulder and beamed a smile. In the background of the snap, a stone fence can be seen as well as a boat can be seen.

The model rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and dark pink lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Savannah revealed that the picture was taken in Rotterdam, Netherlands. She also told her fans that she recently returned home from a lovely weekend.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 695,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. The snap earned more than 12,000 likes and more than 160 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded to the platform.

“What a beautiful smile! You look absolutely stunning,” one of Savannah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Omg so so stunning that smile Savannah. Glad you had a lovely weekend,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Looks perfect from this angle,” a third social media user told the model.

“So beautiful babe! Love those pants on you! Happy Sunday,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah’s fans have become accustom to seeing her rock skintight outfits such as crop tops, skimpy bikinis, curve-hugging jeans, and more.

Earlier this month, the brunette bombshell sent temperatures soaring online when she shared a pic of herself wearing a light pink workout set, which included leggings and a long-sleeved crop top as she smiled brightly into the lens.

That post also proved to be a popular upload among Savannah Prez’s fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 160 comments.