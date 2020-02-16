‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Responds To Shooting At Her Old Lady Gang Restaurant

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker were left shocked after the triple shooting that took place Valentine’s Day at their Old Lady Gang restaurant. The three unidentified victims were shot inside the establishment by an unidentified man in an orange tracksuit who jumped in and out of a black car in a matter of minutes before speeding off into the night. One of the victims is a teenage girl, but all three are said to be in recovery with no serious complications. Shortly after the shooting made headlines, Kandi responded with a lengthy Instagram post.

The post did not contain a photo, but a simple quote that read “God’s got you,” in black typography on a white background.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” Kandi began the caption.

The songwriter then noted her prayers were with everyone negatively affected by the situation and she said she was cooperating with the investigation fully which is still underway. There are currently no suspects and only a brief video of dashcam footage a nearby car in the parking lot happened to grab at the right time.

“As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

In the conclusion of the post, Kandi thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers and urged anyone who might have information on the shooting to come forward. At this time, Todd has not made any sort of statement on his social media pages but has not shared anything since Valentine’s Day either.

Kandi received a lot of support in the comment section of her post, including praying hand emoji from co-star Marlo Hampton. No other women from RHOA have spoken out about the shooting at this time.

The shooting occurred at the Camp Creek Marketplace OLG restaurant, one of three locations Kandi and Todd own. The couple’s two other locations reside in Atlanta at the Castleberry Market and the State Farm Arena. The restaurants are named after Joyce Jones (Kandi’s mother), Bertha Jones (Kandi’s aunt) & Nora Wilcox (Kandi’s aunt).