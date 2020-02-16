Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Activewear

The model looked stunning in her skintight ensemble.

On Sunday, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken at the resort F Zeen in Kefalonia, Greece, shows the stunner posing in front of a brown wall with green foliage to her right. Anna stood with her shoulders back, as she held on to a pink yoga mat. The model gazed directly into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The social media sensation flaunted her fit physique in a white, long-sleeved figure-hugging T-shirt and a pair of matching leggings. The skintight activewear left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair in a slightly tousled style and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Anna also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light blue.

In the caption, the digital influencer noted that she has been awaiting “warmer days.” Anna also stated that she is planning on going on vacation in the near future. She then proceeded to ask her followers to try to figure out where she will be staying on her holiday.

Fans were quick to answer the model’s question.

“Somewhere hot I guess,” wrote one follower.

Anna’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Love this shot! You look fantastic,” gushed one fan, adding a string of smiling face, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” added a different devotee.

“Looking so very beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The model has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 27-year-old is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a photo, in which she wore a low-cut white lace dress. That picture has been liked over 83,000 times since it was shared.