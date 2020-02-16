Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In A White Crop Top In Front Of The Eiffel Tower On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot has been showcasing her famous booty lately on Instagram for her 4.6 million followers but switched things up today with a shot of her going braless in a white crop top. The tight shirt left little to the imagination when the stunner posed in front of the Eiffel Tower for the eye-catching snap, signaling her return to France after a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The blonde stood with her body angled towards the camera but looked off to her right for the photo. She left her hands by her sides and smiled with her lips slightly parted, arching her back a bit to accentuate her tiny waist.

The Fashion Nova top had a crewneck and short sleeves, along with a cropped length that allowed Mathilde to show off her toned abs. The white shirt also contrasted well against her tanned skin. She completed her outfit with a baggy pair of white sweatpants featuring an elastic waistband that rested inches below her navel.

The model wore her hair pulled back into a high casual ponytail, securing her locks with a leopard-print scrunchie. She further accessorized with multiple earrings, including large thin gold hoops. Her makeup application consisted of mascara, a little blush, and pink lipstick.

She stood in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower on a cloudy day with only a few people visible in the background. Leafless trees lined either side of the tower on a green lawn that was sectioned off by a chain-link fence in the middle of the square. It looked like there was construction or an installation being completed in the lower portion of the tower’s metal framing, work which was visible above the lower arch.

Mathilde’s adoring fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the revealing update.

“Sooooo freaking gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“Pretty day and pretty woman,” complimented a follower.

“Love it You are gorgeous,” wrote a third social media user.

“You’re as beautiful as they come, Mademoiselle Mathilde,” declared a supporter.

In addition, Mathilde went braless in another sizzling photo series on January 20, that time opting for a long-sleeved cropped shirt and a black thong. The top had a v-neckline and tie accent in the middle, plus a ruffled hem that added a feminine vibe to her look. She stood with her right leg crossed in front of the other and took the selfie with her left hand, glancing at the camera with a sultry pout on her face.