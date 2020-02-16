Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot While Flaunting Her Rock Hard Abs In White String Bikini

Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram photo. The singer posted the shot to her account on Sunday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, JLo stunned as she rocked a white string bikini. The scanty two-piece tied over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

She posed in front of a mirror with one arm at her side. Her other hand held up her phone as she snapped the sultry selfie. She had her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a sleek top knot and accessorized with a brown band around her wrist.

Jennifer wore a natural makeup look. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with a shimmering glow on her face, and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous green lawn can be seen, as well as some trees. In the caption, Jennifer told her fans that she felt relaxed after her vacation. Although the singer didn’t reveal where she was, it seems that she may have needed a break after playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month.

Of course, many of JLo’s over 114 million followers went wild for the bikini snap. The photo earned a whopping 1.6 million likes and left more than 25,000 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Now that is how you start a fire. Wowza,” one of JLo’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are the only queen,” remarked another adoring fan.

“OH MY GOOOD!! I am officially completely sure that you are 30 years old and have deceived humanity all this time lol. Love you queen,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow. This woman never ages. She is like a vampire. How can one person look this good all the time? Share your secrets with us queen!!” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Jennifer has never appeared to have any qualms about showing off her fabulous figure. Earlier this month, the Hustlers star got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a leopard-print crop top and some tiny matching hot pants. The black-and-white photo promoted her brand new line of shoes.

That post was also a huge hit among Jennifer Lopez’s fans. To date, it’s raked in over 1.6 million likes and more than 13,000 comments.