Former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez Sizzles In A Silky Red String Bikini

The model posed beside a pool.

Colombian bombshell Ariadna Gutierrez showed off her incredible figure in a stunning bikini. On Sunday, the brunette beauty helped her fans end their weekend on a high note by taking to Instagram and treating them to a sun-drenched poolside photo.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen and current Elite Miami model was pictured rocking a silky two-piece. Her sexy swimsuit was a deep shade of red that resembled the color of rose petals. Her bikini top featured classic adjustable triangle cups and thin shoulder straps. The matching bottoms were a low-rise design with ties on the sides.

Ariadna’s skimpy swimwear did an excellent job of showcasing her fit physique, including her sculpted abs, toned legs, and perky chest. The model’s flawless skin was glowing underneath the beaming sun, and it had a slight sheen to it, as if she’d just taken a dip. To protect her eyes from the blindingly bright sunlight, she accessorized her bikini with a pair of dark over-sized sunglasses. Her only other accessories were a silver pendant necklace and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Ariadna wore her thick brunette tresses pulled back in a chic chignon. Her makeup application included a pink lip and a light application of blush, which highlighted her high cheekbones.

The model was posing on a short wall on the edge of an outdoor pool. The wall and the inside of the pool were covered with tiles in various shades of blue, which helped make Ariadna’s red bikini really pop. Ariadna had her right hip resting on the edge of the wall, and she was using her right arm to hold herself up. Her legs were stretched out to the side with her bare feet on the ground so that her body was at an angle.

Ariadna didn’t reveal any details about her photo, like where it was taken or the brand of her bikini. However, her 3.5 million followers didn’t seem to mind. Over the span of an hour, her photo racked up over 53,000 likes, hundreds of comments, and a flood of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Omg your body is perfect,” read one response to her photo.

“Slay girl,” another fan wrote.

“Girl that is a belly goal amazing,” gushed a third admirer.

“Work of art,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Before she became a social media sensation, Ariadna rose to fame on the beauty pageant circuit. She won the title of Miss Colombia in 2014, and went on to compete in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She was the first runner-up, but she got just as much media attention as the actual winner, thanks to Steve Harvey. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the host erroneously announced that Ariadna had won the competition. However, the crown really belonged to Miss Philippines, Alonzo Wurtzbach.