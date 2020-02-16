Rob Manfred Says Houston Astros Have ‘Paid A Price’ And No More Punishment Is Coming

Major League Baseball commissioner sat down for an interview about his views on the Houston Astros over the weekend and tried to explain his thinking on the issue. Among the points of view, he offered was that he believes the team has been punished enough. He also made it clear he doesn’t plan to dole out any more restrictions on the team unless brand new evidence comes to light.

ESPN.com broke down what turned into a wide-ranging interview with Manfred and his talk ended up divulging quite a bit of information on what the commissioner thinks about how the league and the public have reacted to the Houston Astros controversy. In particular, the commish talked about why Houston’s manager and general manager were each suspended for a season – and eventually fired – but no Astros players were disciplined.

“I think if you watch the players, watch their faces when they have to deal with this issue publicly, they have paid a price. To think they’re skipping down the road into spring training, happy, that’s just a mischaracterization of where we are.”

Manfred added he understood there were still quite a few people, especially baseball players that thought stripping the team of its 2017 title might be in order. The commissioner said he and his senior staff did discuss that, but in the end, decided against it because it had never been done in Major League Baseball before.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

But as the interview went on, it turned out Rob Manfred didn’t think the idea of stripping a title was a bad one, because it hadn’t been done before. As he talked about it more, it became obvious he simply didn’t think it was necessary. In shedding light on that point of view, he also made it clear he was quite proud of the way his office carried out the investigation.

“The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act. People will always know that something was different about the 2017 season, and whether we made that decision right or wrong, we undertook a thorough investigation, and had the intestinal fortitude to share the results of that investigation, even when those results were not very pretty.”

Finally, Manfred claimed any specific punishment of the Houston Astros’ players would have led to grievances filed. That was because the league offered immunity to any player who claim clean about the team’s sign-stealing initiative.

While the general public and even restaurant chains voice their displeasure over the decisions Rob Manfred made when it came to punishment, the league is expected to do it all over again in the near future. Bob Nightengale tweeted out on Sunday afternoon the investigation into the Boston Red Sox is due out by the end of next week.