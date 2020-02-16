Charly Jordan Rocks A Striped Bikini Top Under Denim Jacket In New Instagram Pic

Charly Jordan has been on an absolute roll on Instagram lately as she showcases a mixture of professional shots and personal snaps with her 2.8 million followers. She kept fans on their toes with a new photo series today where she rocked a bikini top under denim. There were four photos in the set, but only a couple of images revealed the swimsuit underneath the cropped jacket.

The stunner first showed off her bikini in the second picture of the upload when she posed with the jacket falling down her shoulders as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her bikini top was white with thin gold vertical stripes and a rectangular accent on the straps.

She accessorized with a small gold chain necklace, rings, and a black beanie. The stunner wore her hair down in luxurious waves falling in front of both shoulders. She infused more glam to her look with her makeup application. Charly wore silver eyeshadow with cat-eye liner, mascara, and pink lipstick.

Behind her was a green bush with light and dark pink flowers that peeked through by her head. The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and the lighting left her skin glowing.

The other shots offered more details of her outfit, like the first snap which revealed that Charly completed her ensemble with a pair of low-rise plaid pants with tan, black, white, and red accents. She also flipped the camera off with both of her hands, and her dark red manicure was hard to miss.

The third photo was a close-up of the blonde’s face as she smiled with her lips closed. The final image captured her tugging at the silver chain on her pants with one hand while she placed her other hand on her head.

The sensation’s followers left plenty of compliments for her in the comments section.

“This is why u [sic] are such an inspiration,” gushed a supporter.

“You are unstoppable,” declared a second Instagram user.

“I’ve never seen a middle finger look so cool lol,” wrote an admirer.

“Always the first one on my timeline! Love it lol,” exclaimed a fan.

In addition, Charly posted another set of bikini pics yesterday, that time rocking a purple ensemble and striking a few flirty poses. The outfit featured a tie-dye-inspired design, with the thong bottoms having brighter tones than the top. The model wore her hair down and appeared to be having a blast by the pool as she showed off her figure from all angles.