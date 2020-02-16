Elton John Cries On Stage After Losing His Voice, Cuts Concert Short During Final Tour In New Zealand

The music legend broke down in tears as he was escorted off the stage after losing his voice due to illness.

Elton John broke down in tears after he was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand over the weekend. The 72-year-old music legend lost his voice during a concert at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium and he broke down crying as he was escorted off the stage.

On social media, concert-goers posted videos of the “Rocketman” singer as he sobbed on stage as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The singer was especially emotional over the cut-shot concert due to the fact that it will be one of his last shows ever in New Zealand.

Sir Elton later posted an apology to fans who attended the show. In a poignant Instagram post, the singer revealed he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia just before the show. He noted that while he tried to give fans the “best show” he could, in the end, his health gave out and he could sing no more. Elton admitted that he was “disappointed, deeply upset and sorry” for letting his fans down.

In comments to his Instagram post, fans were anything but upset as they wished the superstar singer a speedy recovery.

“You’re the ultimate performer,” one fan wrote. “For you to have played half a set was incredible. …Your reaction to ending early showed exactly what a first-class performer you are because it broke your heart and we all felt it. ”

“You gave us almost two hours of amazing show – please don’t be upset.,” another wrote.

“Elton we LOVE YOU!! Please take care and get well. That is all that matters to us, is your health,” a third fan wrote.

“You’re a legend mate, you gave it all you had,” another added.

In addition, Elton’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin wrote that he is “praying” for his recovery.

Elton John is currently on the road for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been pegged as his final tour in his more than 50-year career. There is no word if Sir Elton will postpone any of this week’s dates on the tour due to his illness. He has two more dates scheduled at Mount Smart Stadium before heading to Melbourne on February 22.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Indianapolis on March 26, according to Billboard. Elton will then head to Europe for the final leg of the tour, which wraps in December 2020 at London’s O2 Arena.

It was one week ago that Sir Elton won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the Rocketman soundtrack song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” co-written with his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin. Elton also reunited with his longtime friend Eminem at the Oscars.