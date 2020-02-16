Alexa Collins Sizzles In Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans While Posing With A Lamborghini Huracán

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, American model Alexa Collins uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 794,000 followers to enjoy.

The photos consist of the stunner posing with a Lamborghini Huracán that had been parked at the top floor of a garage. The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel can be seen in the background of each of the pictures.

The first image shows Alexa sitting on the hood of the car. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and looked off into the distance. The digital influencer altered her position for the following picture by situating herself between the car seats. In the final photo, Alexa is seen standing in front of the Huracán’s open door. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

For the photo shoot, the model sizzled in a white cropped tank top, reading “Sponsor Me,” and high-waisted distressed jeans. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She paired the casual outfit with oversized sunglasses, a choker necklace, dainty earrings, and stiletto snakeskin ankle boots.

The blond bombshell’s hair looked tousled and windblown. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, which included subtle contour, light brown eyeshadow, and peachy nude lipstick.

The social media sensation took to the post’s caption to promote the luxury car rental, Lux Miami. She expressed gratitude that the company allowed her to model with the Lamborghini.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“My you are stunning! Love the pic,” gushed one fan, adding a string of rose, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are amazing sweetheart!!!” added a different devotee.

“Everything about these [photos], down to the boots, is smokin’,” said another follower.

“@alexacollins very gorgeous and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 3,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Alexa has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a series of sultry snaps, in which she wore a low-cut snakeskin-patterned dress, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.