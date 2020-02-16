Joe Biden Says Donald Trump’s ‘Cruelty’ Is Eating The Soul Of America

During a Sunday interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke with host Chuck Todd about his belief that Donald Trump‘s “cruelty” is destroying the soul of America, Breitbart reports.

Biden made the comments after Todd pressed him about Trump’s comments regarding him and his troubled son, Hunter.

“I’ve got to focus on the future,” Biden said. “I’ve got to focus on how do we end this era of —I mean how do we literally — I wrote about it restore the soul of this country. It’s being eaten out. It’s being eaten away.

“The cruelty, the viciousness, the way he pits people against one another, the way he goes after people of color, the way he makes fun. There’s a cruelty about him. That’s not who we are. I refuse to believe that’s who the American people are.”

Amid the impeachment probe, Trump and his allies turned their attention to the Bidens, BuzzFeed News reported. According to Trump, the pair’s dealings in Ukraine were marred by corruption, although critics suggested that the president and his allies were trying to divert attention from their own corruption.

Biden remained frontrunner for the majority of the primary but has since lost ground, most recently placing fifth in the New Hampshire primary. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden is reportedly losing ground in South Carolina due to voters and local representatives shifting support to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire Tom Steyer. The news comes after Biden touted his black and brown support during a recent campaign event.

Steyer notably has invested more resources in South Carolina than any other candidate in the primary. Not only does he have a 93-person staff in the state, but he has invested approximately $15M in ads. The blitz appears to have paid off, as it has led to influential leaders choosing to join his campaign.

Sanders is winning non-white voters in this poll by 8 points over Biden https://t.co/Kq70BotWp9 pic.twitter.com/Hv9U89zA3p — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 11, 2020

Caitlin Jewitt, an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Tech, told The Hill that voters just tuning in to the race are not hearing of Biden’s frontrunner status. Instead, she claims people understand that Sanders is the frontrunner and hearing of the successes of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Despite his recent struggles, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent CNN interview that she isn’t giving up on Biden yet. She also expressed her belief that any of the current Democratic presidential candidates are better choices to lead the country than Trump.