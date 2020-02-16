Prince Andrew Was Friends With Another Alleged Pedophile As His Jeffrey Epstein Fallout Continues

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and friend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is once again receiving intense criticism after news of his friendship with another alleged child rapist hit the news.

As reported by The New York Post, fashion tycoon Peter Nygard just faced charges of the rape and sodomy of minors in a shocking federal lawsuit filed on Thursday in a Manhattan court. Prince Andrew is a known associate of Nygard, and even stayed at his Bahamas villa with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Though the holiday took place 20 years ago, back in 2000, it nevertheless resulted in several pictures of Andrew, or the Duke of York, and his family smiling with the billionaire, along with Prince Andrew and Nygard going for walks together.

These photos will no doubt come to haunt the prince as multiple horrific allegations against Nygard come to light. According to the new lawsuit, Nygard lured “a slew of young disadvantaged teens to his Bahamian mansion under the promise of fame and fortune,” only to rape and sodomize the minors, who were reportedly as young as 14-years-old.

According to The New York Daily News, Nygard would hold “pamper parties” where he would drug the young girls, some of whom were virgins at the time, before assaulting them.

The lawsuit also claimed that the billionaire kept a database filled with the names of 7,500 “potential victims” for decades.

In addition, it was also alleged that Nygard used his luxury yachts to transport drugs and alcohol for his pamper parties.

First Epstein & now Nygard

Why does Prince Andrew choose to spend time with either convicted paedophiles or an admitted sexual harasser now facing paedophile allegations?

Both tycoons yes, but what else could they possibly have in common? pic.twitter.com/cVo9AvJPWo — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 14, 2020

Though there is no indication that Prince Andrew knew about his friend’s alleged proclivities, it is bad timing as the news comes just as the duke had hoped to reemerge into the public arena to give his daughter, Princess Beatrice, away at her upcoming wedding, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Prince Andrew has recently been keeping a low profile after stepping down from royal duties due to the fallout from both his disastrous Newsnight interview on his association with Jeffrey Epstein and accusations that he had slept with “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Ms. Giuffre has alleged that she was coerced into sleeping with the prince twice when she was being trafficked by Epstein, who reportedly took his own life this past August. Despite the fact that he was photographed with Ms. Giuffre at the London home of Epstein’s “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew has maintained his innocence and denied all charges.

The duke has made no comment on the newest allegations against Nygard.