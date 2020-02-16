WWE News: Top Indie Star Reveals Why He Cannot Ever Join Company

Nick Aldis is one of the most popular wrestlers on the independent circuit, and his wife Mickie James is currently employed by WWE. Many wrestling fans believe that he deserves an opportunity at the big time, but according to Aldis, an influential person in Vince McMahon’s company is stopping him from joining the roster.

As quoted by 411 Mania, the National Wrestling Alliance star was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about the situation and revealed that he’s made peace with it.

“[T]here’s somebody there who is very, very successful, who for whatever reason decided that he didn’t want to have anything to do with me because of some of his actions on a personal level. And I just, you know, it’s one of those weird things. They can’t — there’s no way to address it. And I’ve had conversations with him over the years, and I honestly just got to the point where I just went, ‘I’m done chasing that dragon.'”

While Aldis didn’t reveal who the superstar in question is, it must be someone whose opinion is highly regarded by WWE management. However, he did seem to confirm that it’s not Triple H as he praised “The Game” and stated that he’d love to defend the NWA World Championship against the WWE Hall of Famer someday.

#ICYMI The legendary @SeanMooneyWho made his #NWAPowerrr debut last Tuesday with an interview with The ol' National Treasure. pic.twitter.com/CMzpniRoMG — The National Treasure (@RealNickAldis) February 4, 2020

During the interview, Aldis also said that if he did join WWE and the person was still there, it would make a bad situation even worse. He doesn’t appear to be interested in causing any more drama between the pair, but he also seems content in his current position.

According to Aldis, he just wants to be a household name in the wrestling industry, and he doesn’t need WWE in order to accomplish that goal. He’s already garnered quite the reputation for himself as a result of his tenure in Impact Wrestling and his current success on the independent circuit.

However, while Aldis may never join WWE, he does have the option of joining All Elite Wrestling. As documented by Cultaholic, AEW announcer Jim Ross revealed that he’d be a “great hand” for the company and would love them to sign him. Furthermore, AEW has expressed bringing Aldis in before, but the superstar couldn’t join due to his NWA commitments at the time.

Aldis also fits AEW’s new plan to bring in non-lightweight performers as the company seeks to diverse its roster with larger-sized talents.