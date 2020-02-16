Osundairo Brothers Say They Are Praying That Jussie Smollett ‘Builds Up The Courage’ To Come Clean

Abel and Ola Osundairo want Jussie Smollett to tell the truth about his alleged attack.

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is in legal trouble yet again after being hit with new felony charges for lying to police about an alleged attack that occurred last year. Abel and Ola Osundairo are the two brothers who say Smollett paid them to stage the attack. Now they are calling upon the actor to finally come clean about what really happened and set the record straight, according to TMZ.

The Osundairo brothers say they were paid by Smollett to purchase ski masks and red hats to serve as the actor’s fake attackers. They further allege that this entire incident was an effort to advance Smollett’s career. When asked if they feel sorry for Jussie with all the legal problems he now faces, Ola gave a surprising response.

“We’re actually praying for Jussie. We’re praying that he builds up the courage to finally tell the truth,” he said.

In terms of whether or not they regret ever getting involved with this whole scheme to begin with, Abel expressed their sorrow for the people they hurt in the process.

“Honestly we feel the worst about being involved in a situation that caused so many people pain. That takes away the attention from actual real situations that happen…hate crimes,” he said.

The brothers are trying to stay positive and are hoping the truth will eventually come out.

In addition to six new indictment counts, the city of Chicago is still going after Smollett with a $500,000 lawsuit. This is what they say was spent in investigative costs as well as compensation for the many hours of police work that went into this case that was later determined by the city to be a hoax.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Smollett has maintained that the incident that occurred in January of 2019 happened as he first described it. He claimed that two men, yelling racist and homophobic slurs, attacked him while he walked in downtown Chicago in the middle of the night. He also said that the alleged assailants poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck. It wasn’t long before law enforcement began noticing parts of his story that just didn’t seem to add up.

The city of Chicago released the following statement in regards to their lawsuit.