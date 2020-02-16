Aussie Model Olivia Mathers Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Minuscule White Bikini

Olivia Mathers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, the Aussie stunner delighted her 570,000 followers with a sizzling new post that brought some serious heat to her page. The upload included a total of two smoking hot snaps of the 23-year-old “appreciating the sun” during a beautiful day on the beach. She knelt in the white sand as she posed for the camera, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Olivia sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty white two-piece that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, which she stretched out to her sides. The bikini also boasted tiny triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, tantalizing the model’s fans even more.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms. The daringly high-cut number showcased the model’s toned legs that were covered in sand, as well as a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its string waistband tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Olivia accessorized her beach day ensemble with a set of gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her dirty blond tresses down, though she was captured tying them up in a ponytail in the second slide of the upload. As for her beauty look, the model sported a minimal makeup application that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showering Olivia’s latest Instagram upload with love. It has racked up over 18,000 likes after just six hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look so great,” one person wrote.

Another social media user called Olivia a “hottie.”

“Amazing body,” commented a third admirer.

“You are so beautiful,” quipped a fourth fan.

In addition, some users were seemingly left speechless and commented using emoji instead of words.

Olivia is far from shy about flaunting her flawless bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her killer curves in an asymmetrical black bikini. That look also proved extremely popular with her fans, who awarded the snap more than 23,000 likes.