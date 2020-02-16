Tristan Thompson’s Sweet Valentine’s Day Message To Khloe Kardashian Sparks Rumors Of A Reunion

Tristan Thompson left some sweet messages for ex Khloe Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, sparking rumors that the two could be working toward a reunion.

The NBA star posted some messages for Khloe on his Instagram stories on February 14, showing a picture of the reality television star with their daughter, True. As OK! Magazine noted, Tristan didn’t post anything for his other baby’s mother, Jordan Craig, which led to some speculation that he had ulterior motives for his messages to Khloe.

The report noted that there have been longstanding rumors that Tristan is trying his best to win back the love of his ex, including leaving some flirty messages on social media. It is not clear if the two have any kind of romantic relationship right now, but the report did note that Tristan had dinner with Khloe’s sister, Kim, when they were both in New York City at the same time. That impromptu meeting ended up being featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Some reports have indicated that Khloe and Tristan have already gotten back together but have decided to keep the relationship private. A December report from Radar Online claimed that they are “100 percent back together,” but Khloe has decided to keep it under wraps so she doesn’t face scrutiny for going back to the man who had publicly cheated on her.

A source told Radar Online that Khloe’s family members have some mixed feelings about the idea of her getting back with Tristan.

“She’s hiding it from the public, but her family knows all about it. They don’t hate him. He’s nice. They hate the way he treated her,” the source said.

Other reports indicate that the relationship between the two is more platonic than romantic. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Khloe has remained cordial with Tristan for the sake of their daughter and isn’t thinking about getting back together with him.

Citing Hollywood Life, the report noted that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to keep Tristan included in family activities for the sake of True, so they have all maintained friendly relationships with him. That would explain Tristan’s meeting with Kim in New York and the public interactions between the two on social media. Khloe and her sisters have been known to maintain close relationships with exes, including Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship with ex Scott Disick.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken publicly on the latest rumors that they could be getting back together.