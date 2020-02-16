‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: A Proposal & A Sacrifice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 17 tease that the drama will ramp up as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) make some hard decisions. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) proposes to his second-choice, while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is determined to expose the designer, per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, February 17

Wyatt turns to Flo after hearing that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is terminally ill. Flo then turns the tables on him and proposes that he does the right thing as far as his ex-girlfriend is concerned. Is she encouraging him to get back with Sally so that her final days can be happy?

Liam will threaten Thomas and tell him that he is on to him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will overhear Liam and Thomas’ argument. Things will turn ugly between them when they voice their opinions.

Tuesday, February 18

Thomas will use Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to send Hope an important message. Of course, the little boy won’t even be aware that he is once again doing his father’s dirty work.

Liam confronts Zoe and tells her that Thomas is using her. But Zoe is convinced that Thomas is over Hope and that he is now in love with her. Will Liam be able to plant a seed of doubt in the model’s mind?

Could you see these three as a family? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PgbMr3WnKi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2020

Wednesday, February 19

Thomas wants to make Hope realize that she may lose Douglas forever. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will set his plan in motion at a dinner at the Forrester mansion.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Douglas will make a scene at the dinner party. Hope will need to reassure the little boy that she will still be his mother.

Do you think Thomas’ plan will work? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EN2mBWXKRU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2020

Thursday, February 20

Thomas will propose to Zoe and ask her to marry him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas hopes that Douglas’ reaction will force Hope to make a decision to protect the boy.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will call Thomas out for trying to manipulate Hope through his relationship with Zoe.

Friday, February 21

Douglas will turn to Hope as his world begins to fall apart again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the little boy will appeal to Hope before revealing a secret.

Zoe wants to accept Thomas’ proposal, but it seems that she may have a request before accepting. Is Zoe beginning to realize that she might just be a pawn in Thomas’ scheme?