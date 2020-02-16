Pete Buttigieg Says He Won’t ‘Take Lectures On Family Values’ From Rush Limbaugh

'I love my husband. I'm faithful to my husband,' he said.

Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday morning that he is not going to “take lectures on family values from…Rush Limbaugh,” NBC News reports. The remarks were seemingly directed at statements the conservative talk-radio host had made last week about the former South Bend, Indiana mayor’s sexuality.

The 2020 Democratic Party nomination hopeful stopped by CNN’s State of the Union show on Sunday, and the topic of Limbaugh’s remarks came up.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Wednesday of last week, Limbaugh — who days earlier had been awarded the Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump during the State of the Union address — claimed that America isn’t ready to elect an openly gay president, according to a CNN report.

“Despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. They have to be saying this, don’t they?” he said.

Limbaugh also suggested that, on the debate stage, when Buttigieg goes to kiss his husband, Chasten, it would make for a bad visual against Donald Trump.

“37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?” he asked rhetorically.

Buttigieg clarified that he generally doesn’t kiss Chasten in public, saying that he prefers to “go for a hug.”

He then added that he loves his husband and is faithful to him.

“And I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh,” he said.

Buttigieg didn’t clarify what he meant by that. However, Limbaugh has been married four times, and divorced three times.

In at least one of those marriages, accusations of infidelity were leveled. Specifically, as Radar Online reported at the time back in 2017, rumors were circulating that Rush and his wife, Kathryn, were headed for divorce. Further, unidentified sources claimed that Kathryn was using Limbaugh’s private plane to travel here and there for her escapades with other men, including professional athletes.

However, Limbaugh and Kathryn did not divorce, and indeed remain married to this day.

As for Limbaugh’s claims that America isn’t ready to elect an openly gay man as president, it seems that Limbaugh’s friend Donald Trump is not of the same mind. In an interview, Geraldo Rivera asked Trump if he thinks Americans would vote for a gay man to be president. Trump responded that there would be some Americans who wouldn’t vote for an openly gay POTUS, but he (Trump) “wouldn’t be among that group.”