WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Posts Picture Of His Valentine’s Day Celebrations With ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Supers

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter over the weekend to post a picture from his date with Mandy Rose, which took place on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the photo, the pair are sitting at a dinner table in a fancy restaurant, toasting each other with glasses of wine. Rose is sporting an orange dress, while Ziggler is suited up for the occasion.

Ziggler’s followers weren’t too happy about the photo, however. The comments section is littered with playfully disapproving gifs and posts conveying heartbreak.

One user noted how “The Showoff” and Rose “broke the WWE Universe’s hearts,” while another told him how much everyone “hates” the superstar as a result of his latest actions.

While the pair look good together, the date was originally supposed to be between Rose and her long-term admirer — and huge fan-favorite — Otis. The Heavy Machinery member showed up to the restaurant with flowers looking for his “beautiful peach,” only for Ziggler to intrude before he arrived.

When Otis spotted his crush sitting with “The Showoff,” he was devastated. He subsequently threw the bouquet of flowers he had for her on the floor and stormed out of the restaurant. However, it’s clear from this image that Rose enjoyed herself with Ziggler, which adds an interesting new layer to the storyline.

Ziggler’s appearance has established him as one of the top heels on the blue brand as the WWE Universe is rooting for Otis and Rose to live happily ever after, and the former two-time World Champion sharing the photo will undoubtedly garner some heat from the fans.

Otis has yet to respond to Ziggler’s photo, but he has spent the weekend sharing his appreciation for Rose on his own social media account. However, chances are the rivalry between the Heavy Machinery member and Ziggler will escalate on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Rose hasn’t commented on Ziggler’s photo either, but it will be interesting to see how their storyline plays out on WWE television in the coming weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, the romance storyline between Otis and Rose has been blossoming since their days together in NXT. Otis used to refer to her as his “peach” and pretend to be her boyfriend on social media, and many fans believed he was telling the truth.

Now the company appears to have taken notice of the chemistry between the pair, and it’s become one of the hottest angles in the company.