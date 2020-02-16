‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wishes Her Followers A Belated Happy Valentine’s Day

Model and pro-golfer Paige Spiranac took to Instagram over the weekend to wish her followers a belated Happy Valentine’s Day. However, fans of the golfing beauty — who currently can boast over 2.1 million followers on the social media site — no doubt had little complaint over the weekend shout-out.

The setting for the picture was the Riviera Country Club located in the Pacific Palisades. The golf course offers lush greenery and a beautiful Spanish Colonial style club house, which served as the backdrop for the post.

However, fans were no doubt paying little attention to the background, as Paige was sure to take center stage. In the shot, she stood staring directly at the camera with a smoldering expression. She wore a white tank top in a halter-neck style that ably flattered her enviable figure.

Paige paired the top with a pair of matching white high-waisted jeans. The high cut of the garment highlighted her hourglass figure, which was further accentuated with a saddle brown belt that cinched at her waist.

The pro-golfer kept the rest of her look simple, with a silver bracelet as her sole accessory. Her blond hair was styled into a simple blow-out with a deep side part, and her makeup was fresh-faced, with just a swipe of mascara to let her natural beauty shine through. A bright blue manicure added a pop of color to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

In her caption, Paige wished her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day before adding that she was attending the Genesis Invitational. Though she explained she was relaxing in a skybox on hole 18 at present, she said that would head to the course the following day.

Fans loved the update, and awarded it over 113,000 likes and more than 1,440 comments.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the hottest woman on the planet,” wrote one fan.

“I LOVE YOU, be my Valentine?” gushed another.

“Happy Valentine’s Day…You are the best…[always] stay true to yourself,” added a third, along with a gift-wrapped heart emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” concluded a fourth, along with a besotted-face emoji and a red heart.

This is far from the first time that the pro-golfer has wowed her Instagram followers, and her stunning shots from the green are part of the reason that she has been able to call herself a social media influencer in addition to a pro-athlete.

