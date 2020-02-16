Adele Reportedly Loving ‘All The L.A. Stuff’ She Used To Dismiss After Dramatic Weight Loss

Adele has reportedly lost around 100 pounds, and not only is she looking good, but a source close to her says that she is feeling amazing — so much so that she has embraced all the things that she used “laugh at” in L.A.

According to a source who spoke with Hollywood Life, Adele has never felt better now that she has gotten more fit.

“She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside. It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle,” the source revealed.

Not only is she feeling incredible inside and out, but she is adopting new habits and hobbies that she would have shunned in the past, according to the source.

“She does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at now, and she’s loving it. She drinks green juice, she hikes, she does Pilates. She has personal trainers. She won’t admit that she likes working out but she makes time for it one way or another pretty much every day.”

Apparently, all the hard work shows. The source says that they can see the difference in how the singer acts.

“She used to get tired very easily and now she has so much energy,” the insider said.

All that energy reportedly helps her keep up with 7-year-old Angelo Adkins, Adele’s son with her ex, Simon Konecki.

Adele has been gradually dropping the pounds since splitting from her husband, and new images have shocked and surprised fans with just how much weight she has managed to lose. In the most recent photos showing the “Rolling in the Deep” singer leaving the gym, she looks toned and slender, with slim arms and a flat stomach.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the full-length photos show how much the singer’s body has changed over the past few months.

Prior to that, the singer appeared at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party where some of the guests didn’t even recognize her. One person said that she ran into Adele and was forced to apologize after failing to realize who she was speaking with. Adele apparently responded that it was understandable given her 100-pound weight loss.

The party-goer said that Adele seemed incredibly happy and relaxed at her new weight, which Adele’s trainer credits to her dedication to healthy eating and working out regularly.

Fans got an earlier glimpse at the singer’s new figure when she took a snap with the Grinch at a holiday party. In the image, she is wearing a dark, figure-hugging dress that shows off her slender waist.