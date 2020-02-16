Australian Bombshell Nicole Thorne Dazzles Instagram Followers In Sparkly Low-Cut Dress

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks when she showed up on their timelines in a sparkly silver low-cut dress. The design featured a cowl neckline that flaunted her cleavage before flowing into its curve-hugging lower half. In the first and third photos, the brunette beauty turned to the side, revealing that the dress was backless and included a crisscross strap detail. Her poses in these images also showed off the slit on the side of the outfit.

Nicole wore her dark brown hair loose, and it cascaded past her shoulders in very loose waves. She accessorized her look with a pair of large, golden hoop earrings. As for her makeup application, she rocked dark cat-eye liner, plus neutral-toned eyeshadow and black mascara to accentuate her long lashes. While her eye look was pretty bold, she chose a neutral color for her lipstick.

In the caption, Nicole revealed that the dress was from Fashion Nova but didn’t share any other details about the design, such as the name or price.

As of this writing, the post has been liked over 16,000 times, and more than 220 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over the model’s physical appearance.

“Looking absolutely beautiful as always, Nicole,” one fan wrote before adding a series of emoji to their comment.

“Aye-yai-yai! You look lovely,” a second admirer remarked. “This dress fit’s you perfectly.”

“Beautiful and sexy,” a third commenter added. “I love your sexy figure @nicolethorne.”

“So glamorous and beautiful, sexy angel, as usual,” a fourth person wrote before including a collection of red heart emoji in the comment.

It seems that Nicole has a thing for wearing sparkly cowl-neck dresses as this isn’t the first time she has worn one on Instagram.

In a previous post she uploaded to the social media platform last month, she wore a mini dress that was very similar to the one she sported in her most recent photo series. The frock was silver and looked to be covered in sequins but was more loose-fitting. It featured rhinestone-bedazzled straps, an asymmetrical hem, and slits on both sides.

“Twinkle twinkle,” she wrote in the caption before tagging the source of the outfit, Noodz Boutique. “The perfect party dress.”

While Nicole didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at the Australian fashion brand’s website reveals that it’s called the Kenny Luxe and retails for approximately $175.