Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Sacrifices Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 17 tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is going through one of the most difficult times in his life. It seems only natural that he would lean on his girlfriend, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), during this trying time, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt is struggling with his conscience now that he knows that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is dying. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) recently broke the news to him, and he was devastated to learn that she only had one month left to live.

Katie also warned Wyatt not to let Sally know that she betrayed her trust. Wyatt didn’t understand why Sally didn’t want to tell him the news. After all, she needed all the support that she could get. But Katie explained that this was one of the final things that Sally could control. She didn’t want to burden Wyatt with the news that she was dying. Additionally, the last thing that Sally wanted was for Wyatt to feel sorry for her or to make decisions out of pity.

Wyatt was stricken by Sally’s terminal diagnosis and made his way to her office. He told the redhead that he would always be her friend and that she could count on his support. He then went home and told Flo the news. The blonde then turned the tables on Wyatt and told him that they both knew what he needed to do.

RT if you agree with Katie. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rMBzyMrog7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will comfort Wyatt as he grieves the future loss of a woman that he thought that he was going to marry. Wyatt genuinely cares for Sally and he feels guilty for abandoning her just as she was going through the most devastating time of her life.

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Flo will give Wyatt permission to do what he must do to make Sally’s last days as happy as possible. It seems as if she is willing to give Wyatt up so that he can make right with Sally. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that during the week of February 24, Wyatt will make a huge sacrifice for Sally.

Will Wyatt put his relationship with Flo on hold and go back to Sally? Surely, this will make the redhead’s last days more bearable. Is Flo really prepared to give up her boyfriend, for even a short period, or will jealousy creep in if she sees Wyatt back with Sally? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a big twist in the upcoming storyline.