Devin Brugman Rocks Cleavage-Baring Black Leather Corset Top And Shorts In Latest Instagram Photo Series

Devin Brugman dazzled her Instagram following when she popped up on their timelines in a cleavage-baring strapless leather corset top and shorts. In the three-photo update, the fashion influencer posed in her kitchen to show off her flattering ensemble. She wore her brown hair loose and rocked a subtle makeup application for the photoshoot.

In all three snapshots, Devin accessorized her look with a small cow print purse worn over one shoulder. But the first photo of the series saw her add an additional accessory to the outfit — a pair of rectangular black sunglasses. She ditched the eyewear in the second snap. Unlike the first image, she smiled in photo number two, while bending forward slightly with her hands on her hips. The third pic cropped out her head to focus on the details of her clothing. The framing of the image drew the viewer’s eye to the shorts’ multiple zippers and the seams of the corset top.

Devin’s update has accumulated close to 18,000 likes since going live, and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans seemed enamored by the model’s physical appearance.

“Your smile is something special!!!” one admirer wrote, adding a heart-eye, rose, and a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Yoooo you look great on film!! Def wanna see more,” another follower added.

“Great Look What are you having for lunch?” a third person commented.

But amid all of the compliments, one fan had a question for Devin.

“That outfit looks so unique!” they wrote. “I can’t tell if it’s all together or the bottom actually comes off or not?”

In the caption, Devin revealed that her outfit was from trendy fashion brand LPA. While she didn’t share any additional details about the items she sported, a glance at their website shows that she modeled their “Bianca” top which retails for $228. The leather shorts are called “Lorenzo” and sell for $328.

The cow print purse is from Frasier Sterling Jewelry and sells for $99. According to the bag’s product description, it’s made from vegan leather.

This isn’t the first time that Devin has worn items from LPA in one of her Instagram posts. In a previous photo, she sported what appeared to be the same black corset top with a wrap skirt that featured a frilly detail at the side. She paired the look with an oversized jacket, strappy black heels and a matching miniature purse.