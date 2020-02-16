‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Michael & Sasha May Not Survive The Wiley Reveal

Michael and Sasha have been going strong on ABC’s General Hospital. They are currently standing together against Michael’s ex, Nelle Benson, as she has been busy taunting both of them with ominous words. As GH fans know by now, the big baby swap reveal is happening this week. Michael is about to find out that Wiley is his son Jonah, and that Brad and Nelle had been keeping it a secret for a year and a half now. This big secret may have big repercussions on relationships soon — and Michael and Sasha’s could be one of them.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sasha will be making a decision on doing what is the best thing for herself. While there are no other details involved, this sounds like she will be forced to look at the big picture when to comes to her relationship with Michael. This General Hospital spoiler is expected to happen the last week of February, so that means it is likely after the reveal that Wiley is really Michael’s son.

The week of February 17 begins the big event that fans have been waiting for. Michael is about to find out that his son didn’t die after all, which also means that poor Willow will be heartbroken when she learns that her baby died shortly after birth. It is expected to be an emotional time for everyone, but viewers have been ready for this moment for a while now.

Michael is proud of everything Sasha's accomplished with Deception 2.0, West Coast. Now, if only they could get rid of Nelle for good.

On the same day that Sasha considers what to do, spoilers also tease that Willow will shock Michael with something. According to the soap site, these scenarios happen on the exact same day.

As previously indicated by The Inquisitr, Willow will be saying goodbye to Wiley this week, but that is because Lucas will inform her that he and Brad are moving to Portland with their son. However, things will soon take a drastic change when she finds out that Wiley is not the baby she gave birth to. She will be forced to mourn her real child that she never got to say goodbye to.

It has been rumored that Willow and Michael will be paired up after the big reveal. That has not been confirmed just yet, but a few hints seem to be leading up to that. That will certainly not go over well with “Chillow” fans. Many people are huge supporters of Willow and Chase. They have been going strong, just as Michael and Sasha has been, but this baby swap reveal may cause some chaos for these two General Hospital couples.