Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Stuns In Impossibly Tiny Nude Crop Top And Leather Leggings: ‘Sunday Funday’

Kayla Moody is known for rocking some eye-popping ensembles on her Instagram page, and her most recent look was no different.

The hot military wife took to her Instagram account this weekend to show off her “Sunday funday” outfit in a sizzling new photo that was an instant hit with her 643,000 followers. In the image, Kayla was seen standing outside in the middle of an alleyway that was lit up with string lights and street lamps. She grasped one of the tall, black poles with one hand as she posed for the photo and stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

The blond bombshell sent temperatures soaring by flaunting her flawless figure in a sexy outfit from Fashion Nova. She sported an impossibly tiny nude crop top that just barely covered her voluptuous assets, and gave her audience a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the tiny shirt, upping the ante of her ensemble even more.

Kayla kept her look simple and paired her barely-there top with black leather leggings that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The clingy nature of the bottoms defined the model’s sculpted legs and pert derriere, while its high-rise waistband accentuated her trim waist.

To complete her outfit, the social media sensation added a pair of black thigh-high boots made of suede material. She wore her platinum tresses in bouncy curls that cascaded down her back, and sported a full makeup application that included a glossy nude lip, dark eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering the latest addition to her feed with love. Within just three hours of going live, the new post had earned more than 6,800 likes — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section as well, many with compliments for Kayla’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow absolutely stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that she had the “body of a goddess.”

“Gorgeous as always,” commented a third fan.

“Thanks to your parents for creating such beauty,” quipped a fourth follower.

Kayla is far from shy about flaunting her incredible physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a strapless leopard-print dress that left little to the imagination. That look also proved extremely popular with fans, who awarded the steamy shot over 11,000 likes.