‘Sun Lover’ Abby Dowse Ditches Her Top And Rocks Black Thong Bikini Bottoms While Tanning Outside

Abby Dowse gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a stunning new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The eye-popping addition to the model’s account was shared on Saturday and has earned nothing but love since going live. In the image, the self-proclaimed “sun lover” was seen lying on her stomach across a plush lounge chair and working on her already perfect tan, which a tag on the snap attributed to Bali Body tanning supplies. The golden sun spilled over the social media sensation as she rested her head in her hand and stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

To show off the results of her self-tanner and sunbathing session, Abby rocked nothing more than a pair of black thong bikini bottoms. The swimwear’s daringly cheeky style exposed the blond bombshell’s curvy booty almost in its entirety. The number also boasted a high-cut design that allowed her to showcase her long, sculpted legs that were stretched out behind her. Meanwhile, the waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Abby took things to the next level by opting to ditch her bikini top for her tanning session. She expertly positioned her arms in front of her bare chest to avoid violating Instagram’s nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of sideboob was still very much on show.

The stunner added a single bangle bracelet to her barely-there look to give it the perfect amount of bling. She also rocked a floppy straw hat on top of her platinum tresses, which spilled messily in front of her face and over her shoulder. As for her glam, Abby opted for a minimal makeup application that included a glossy lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the racy photo was a huge hit with Abby’s followers on the social media platform. It has racked up nearly 30,000 likes after 16 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another admirer called Abby a “sun goddess.”

“Love this shot! You look fantastic!” commented a third fan.

Abby is far from shy about showing off her killer figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her rocking a sexy fishnet jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the steamy snap more than 52,000 likes.