Hannah Brown Shares Adorable Valentine’s Day Photos From Disneyland As She Celebrates ‘Sisters Before Misters’

'The Bachelorette' star celebrated her single status with a magical day at Disney.

Hannah Brown had a magical Valentine’s Day. The Bachelorette star kicked off her single status as she posed with a pal at Disneyland on Cupid’s holiday, and she shared some hilarious captions that beat the sentiments on any Valentine’s Day card.

In a sweet slideshow posted to Instagram, Hannah posed with her close friend — pastor, international speaker, and writer Elyse Murphy (Confessions of a Church Kid) — at Disneyland California Adventure Park.

In the first photo, the friends are shown peeking through a heart cutout as they celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020. The women are wearing matching striped Oxford shirts with mini Mickey Mouses on them. Subsequent pics show the gal pals wearing matching red-and-white polka-dotted onesies with Minnie Mouse ears and sunglasses as they celebrate their friendship.

In the caption to the post, Hannah dished some hilarious puns as she revealed how she puts her girls before guys. She also noted that a day at Disney is the “most magical” way to celebrate Valentine’s day, or in her case, Galentine’s Day.

In comments to the post, Hannah’s fans and friends reacted to her too-cute pics.

“This is what 25 years old should look like,” one fan wrote of Hannah’s carefree post.

“The best to spend time together!!! Valentines is so overrated and so much pressure or disappointment when you don’t have a partner!!! Looked like fun!!!” another follower added.

“Happy Valentine’s! This day is all about love of any and every kind,” a third fan chimed in.

“And most importantly… fries before guys,” another admirer wrote.

Hannah’s pal Elyse also shared photos from the fun day with the Dancing with the Stars champ. In the caption to her Instagram post, she wrote that some days on the calendar are harder than others. She also noted that being single doesn’t make someone “alone,” and she urged her followers to celebrate love in other ways with the people that are important to them.

“Valentine’s day has become a day for me to do something that makes me really happy. And what’s happier than the happiest place on earth (literally nothing),” she wrote of her day with Hannah.

While Hannah remains happily single, her rejected Bachelorette suitor Tyler Cameron also admitted he had “no date” for Valentine’s Day this year. The hunky reality TV runner-up made headlines last year for his rumored romances with supermodel Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, but for Valentines’ day 2020 he remained single.